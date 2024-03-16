Critical Comparison: ON (NYSE:ONON) versus Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) and Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.6% of ON shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.6% of ON shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ON and Puma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON $2.00 billion 10.48 $60.46 million $0.27 123.07 Puma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

ON has higher revenue and earnings than Puma.

This table compares ON and Puma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON 4.04% 6.85% 4.52% Puma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ON and Puma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON 1 4 13 0 2.67 Puma 0 1 0 0 2.00

ON currently has a consensus target price of $35.89, suggesting a potential upside of 8.02%. Given ON’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ON is more favorable than Puma.

Summary

ON beats Puma on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell watches, glasses, safety shoes, and gaming accessories. The company sells its products through PUMA retail stores and factory outlets, as well as through online stores. It offers its products primarily under the PUMA and Cobra Golf brand names. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Erlangen, Germany.

