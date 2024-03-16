Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 833,000 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the February 14th total of 530,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Crown ElectroKinetics Price Performance

Shares of CRKN opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $778,624.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.82. Crown ElectroKinetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRKN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 482.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Crown ElectroKinetics by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 504,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows.

