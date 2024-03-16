Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) vs. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Financial Survey

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) and Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Curis shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Curis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Curis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -68.36% N/A -36.96% Curis -473.04% -169.22% -54.79%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00 Curis 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Curis, as provided by MarketBeat.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $13.29, suggesting a potential upside of 165.71%. Curis has a consensus target price of $37.33, suggesting a potential upside of 262.46%. Given Curis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Curis is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curis has a beta of 3.76, suggesting that its stock price is 276% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Curis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $331.41 million 3.11 -$226.54 million ($1.18) -4.24 Curis $10.02 million 6.05 -$47.41 million ($8.96) -1.15

Curis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals beats Curis on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema. It is also developing BCX10013, an oral factor D inhibitor for complement-mediated diseases. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with the Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Curis

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes. The company's pipeline also includes Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CA-170, an oral, small molecule antagonist designated as CA-170 that selectively targets PD-L1 and VISTA; and CA-327, an oral, small molecule, TIM3/PD-L1, which is a molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and TIM3. It has collaboration agreement with Genentech Inc., or Genentech and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, or Roche, for the commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway antagonist for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma, or BCC; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and also licensed four programs under the Aurigene collaboration, including emavusertib. Curis, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

