Czech National Bank Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,315,000 after purchasing an additional 83,319 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 39,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock opened at $212.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.85.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

