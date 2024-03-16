Czech National Bank Boosts Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,405,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $529.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $549.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.06. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

Get Our Latest Report on IDEXX Laboratories

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.