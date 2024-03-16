Czech National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Czech National Bank lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,725,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 21,987.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 528,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,899,000 after buying an additional 526,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nucor by 97.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,998,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $188.49 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $195.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.67.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

