Czech National Bank Grows Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,103 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.11 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.74 and a 200 day moving average of $79.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

