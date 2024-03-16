Czech National Bank Grows Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in MSCI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in MSCI by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $544.74 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $536.94.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $578.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

