Czech National Bank Grows Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Czech National Bank raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $162.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of -130.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.98. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $168.05.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s payout ratio is -296.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.12.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

