Czech National Bank Has $6.23 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,451 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $70.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

