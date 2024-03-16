Czech National Bank Has $6.25 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 158.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $95.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.23. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.46, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.83. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $95.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

