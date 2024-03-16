Czech National Bank Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

