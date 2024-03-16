Czech National Bank Has $6.53 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Czech National Bank lessened its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $2,037,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at $28,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 15.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $1,599,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Lennar by 11.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $156.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $99.81 and a 52 week high of $167.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.31.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.