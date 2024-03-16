Czech National Bank Has $6.85 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Czech National Bank cut its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 9.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $29,948,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 354.7% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $16,411,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.75.

Charter Communications Trading Down 2.1 %

CHTR stock opened at $290.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.78. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.41 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.