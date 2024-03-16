Czech National Bank Has $6.91 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Czech National Bank decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,626,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.85 per share, with a total value of $97,374,932.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,160,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,373,586,294.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.1 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXY. Mizuho lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.