Czech National Bank Has $6.94 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Czech National Bank lessened its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Centene by 8.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Centene by 30.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after buying an additional 26,293 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Centene by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 677,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after buying an additional 26,833 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 154.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 22.2% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 471,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,473,000 after buying an additional 85,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.15.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CNC stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.13. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.