Czech National Bank Has $7.45 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Czech National Bank cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after buying an additional 16,863,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 103.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,361,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $363,374,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,466 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 32.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,747,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,774 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $60.45 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

