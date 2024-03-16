Czech National Bank Has $7.75 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Czech National Bank decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,468,000 after buying an additional 55,351 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of VLO opened at $163.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.83. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $166.10.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.