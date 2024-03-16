Czech National Bank Has $8.36 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 62,949 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after buying an additional 4,409,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,291,000 after buying an additional 12,360,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,474,000 after buying an additional 121,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,003,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after buying an additional 483,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,610,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,663,000 after acquiring an additional 321,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.97.

View Our Latest Research Report on Newmont

Newmont Trading Down 1.0 %

NEM opened at $33.87 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.