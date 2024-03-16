Czech National Bank Has $8.40 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Czech National Bank lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 139.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,567,355.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,534 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,624.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,567,355.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,534 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,624.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,498 shares of company stock worth $23,441,441. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM opened at $130.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.89 and a 200 day moving average of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

