Czech National Bank Has $8.74 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 479.6% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WELL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Welltower stock opened at $91.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average of $87.49.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.26%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

