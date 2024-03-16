Czech National Bank Increases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 82,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,203,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,374,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,381,251,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.68.

Biogen Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $219.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.89. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.35 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 789 shares of company stock valued at $182,213 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.