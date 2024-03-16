Czech National Bank Lowers Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Czech National Bank reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $40.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

