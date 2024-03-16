Czech National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Czech National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.9 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.