Czech National Bank Purchases 136 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 41.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 959,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.13.

PPG Industries stock opened at $137.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.94. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

