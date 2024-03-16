Czech National Bank Purchases 57 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Public Storage by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in Public Storage by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Public Storage by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Public Storage Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PSA opened at $277.04 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.42 and a 200 day moving average of $275.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.