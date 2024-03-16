Czech National Bank Raises Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 72,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 48,145 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 231,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,339,000 after buying an additional 49,553 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Copart Trading Down 0.5 %

CPRT stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $56.96. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.