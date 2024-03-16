Czech National Bank Raises Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $442,477,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after buying an additional 3,245,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,070,000 after buying an additional 3,118,791 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $207,590,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% during the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,526 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $140.82 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

Several research firms have commented on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.53.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

