Czech National Bank Raises Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 1,456.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the third quarter worth approximately $599,000. RR Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 119.0% in the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $150.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.27. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,877 shares of company stock valued at $20,707,982 in the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.57.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

