Czech National Bank Sells 422 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Czech National Bank decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after acquiring an additional 480,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,953,000 after acquiring an additional 99,842 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $726,454,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $151.70 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $94.22 and a one year high of $157.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.21 and a 200 day moving average of $131.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

