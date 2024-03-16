Czech National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Czech National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $112.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.98. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

