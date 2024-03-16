Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sells $529,625.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $529,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 172,706 shares in the company, valued at $21,588,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sean Michael Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Sean Michael Walters sold 5,650 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $682,859.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,660,577.36.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,750.00.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $120.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,003.50 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.55.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

