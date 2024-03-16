Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Investment analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $383.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $379.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,837,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

