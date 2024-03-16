Desjardins Comments on Bsr Reit’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Bsr Reit in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Bsr Reit Price Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.