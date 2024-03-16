Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,862,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 740,767 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.22% of Corning worth $56,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after buying an additional 2,872,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,880,000 after buying an additional 686,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Corning by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $667,279,000 after buying an additional 1,060,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,114,000 after buying an additional 2,301,745 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Trading Down 0.1 %

Corning stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

