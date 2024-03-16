Deutsche Bank AG Has $58.41 Million Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,355,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,202 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.26% of Teck Resources worth $58,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $44.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.96.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

