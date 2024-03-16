Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,444 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.12% of Atlassian worth $62,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,178,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,862,000 after purchasing an additional 56,149 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $1,735,966.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,095,633.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 171,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,296,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $1,735,966.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,095,633.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 284,839 shares of company stock valued at $63,985,770. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $194.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.49 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

