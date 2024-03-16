Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,675 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.33% of Omnicom Group worth $48,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $92.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

