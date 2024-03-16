Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 108,719 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.10% of Bank of Montreal worth $60,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 192.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $93.85 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.1172 dividend. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.63%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

