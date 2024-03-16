Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 557,948 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,453,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557,948 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.49% of Campbell Soup worth $59,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.8 %

Campbell Soup stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

Read Our Latest Report on CPB

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.