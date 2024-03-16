Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114,945 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.18% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $50,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,574 shares of company stock valued at $418,428 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Guggenheim cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average is $60.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

