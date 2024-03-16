Deutsche Bank AG Sells 231 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.30% of NVR worth $56,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE NVR opened at $7,565.87 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $7,840.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,362.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6,612.28.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $133.44 EPS. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

