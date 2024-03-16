Deutsche Bank AG Sells 683,162 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 683,162 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of Nasdaq worth $47,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average is $54.07.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

