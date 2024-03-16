Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,125 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.45% of TransUnion worth $63,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,005,000 after buying an additional 1,242,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,824,000 after buying an additional 116,546 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,564 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,018,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,463,000 after purchasing an additional 124,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,923,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,472,000 after purchasing an additional 942,924 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.09. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $82.75.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRU. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

