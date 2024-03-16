Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI) Insider Buys A$11,894.09 in Stock

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI – Get Free Report) insider Danielle Carter bought 4,036 shares of Dexus Industria REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.95 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of A$11,894.09 ($7,876.88).

Dexus Industria REIT Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28.

Get Dexus Industria REIT alerts:

Dexus Industria REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX code: DXI) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which is primarily invested in high-quality industrial warehouses. At 31 December 2022, the fund's portfolio is valued at $1.6 billion and is located across the major Australian cities, providing sustainable income and capital growth prospects for security holders over the long term.

Receive News & Ratings for Dexus Industria REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexus Industria REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.