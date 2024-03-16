Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,347 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 21.1% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 432,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,479,000 after buying an additional 32,928 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 9.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock opened at $148.71 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

