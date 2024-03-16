DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.85-13.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.0-13.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.13 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.850-13.250 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $211.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $222.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.33 and a 200-day moving average of $134.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

