DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.850-13.250 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $12.85-13.25 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $211.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $222.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 35.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

