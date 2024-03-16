Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Down to $54.99

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.99, but opened at $53.70. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $53.07, with a volume of 2,576,238 shares.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.77.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMF. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 17.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 802,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 120,505 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 470.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 540,748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 492.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 484,359 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,121,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.