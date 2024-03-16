Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 689.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 136,622 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $6,457,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $3,885,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 142.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 18,355 shares during the period. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FAS opened at $102.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.14. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $105.50.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

